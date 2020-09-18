Rural teacher in chance to win global award
Cynthia Mokhudu’s determination to improve the lives of pupils at Ngwanamago Primary school in Mogodumo circuit, south of Polokwane, in Limpopo, through technology has earned her a global recognition.
She was recently announced as the top 10 finalist for the global teacher prize this year...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.