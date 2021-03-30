South Africa

Role as student assistant sparked passion in top lecturer Monnagaaratwe

NWU awards honour teaching excellence

30 March 2021 - 08:49

Junior lecturer Kgosietsile Monnagaaratwe’s journey began when he was selected as a student assistant at the North West University (NWU) 12 years ago. The junior lecturer has now been honoured with an emerging excellence teacher’s award by institution.

NWU celebrated the torchbearers during its annual Teaching Excellence Awards (TEA) that took place virtually on Friday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Farmers Under Siege
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
X