Khusela Diko axed as Ramaphosa's spokesperson, but keeps public service job

Khusela Diko has been fired as President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, but will retain a position in the public service.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele announced on Tuesday that the presidency had completed a disciplinary process against Diko for her failure to disclose her interests in certain companies, as required by public service regulations on the disclosure of financial interests.

Following the disciplinary process, Diko has been served with a written warning for this offence, said Gungubele in a statement.

“The action taken by the presidency management was in compliance with a recommendation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that Ms Diko be disciplined for her failure to disclose certain interests.

“This recommendation arose from an SIU investigation into the government’s procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment,” he said.

Gungubele said Diko, who is on maternity leave, will return to a different position in the public service when she returns to work and Tyrone Seale will continue as Ramaphosa's acting spokesperson.

