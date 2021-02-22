Controversial amaBhaca chief Thandisizwe Madzikane II Diko, 43, dies

Senior traditional leader and self-styled king of the AmaBhaca Nkosi Thandisizwe Madzikane II Diko, 43, husband of controversial suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko has died in a hospital in East London.

There are few details available on the exact nature of the illness that led to his death on Sunday, which was confirmed to DispatchLIVE by royal family members.

“His death took us by surprise, usizimele usibali. This has left us devastated'' said his brother-in-law, Prince Vuluthuba Sangoni.

Diko was controversially awarded R139 million in PEE tenders which were red-flagged. The Special Investigating Unit is still attempting to recover some of the funds.

The is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE