Vacancies in Ramaphosa’s office will be filled, says presidency DG, Phindile Baleni

Newly appointed director-general and secretary of cabinet Phindile Baleni says filling key vacancies in the office of the president will be prioritised.

The presidency on March 30 advertised vacant posts, including that of:

deputy director media liaison;

deputy director information security;

speech writer; and

parliamentary officer.

Acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said the advertised positions were a combination of new and existing posts that were being filled “in line with approved budgets and operational requirements within the context of building a capable state”.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Baleni said “as a general principle the key vacancies, for instance the chief operations officer, that has to be attended to with urgency”.

Most of the vacant posts fall under the private office of Deputy President David Mabuza.

One of the strategic appointments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he took office was to appoint Khusela Diko.

Diko, who is the first female presidency spokesperson, has since been placed on leave following corruption allegations against her late husband, Nkosi Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II, who was implicated in a multimillion-rand personal protection equipment tender scandal in the Gauteng health department.

