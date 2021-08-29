Motshekga: 'It has become quite clear that we shouldn't scrap the October school holidays'

The department’s initial proposal to do away with the holidays scheduled from October 4 to 8 was slammed by teacher unions, governing body associations and a principals’ association.

The five teacher unions wrote to Motshekga earlier this month to express disappointment about not being consulted on her department’s “decision” to scrap the holidays.

In the joint letter dated August 19, the unions said the decisions by the council of education ministers (CEM) and the heads of education departments’ committee (Hedcom) “are regrettably placing us on a possible course of conflict”.

At the time, the department said there was no truth that a final decision had been made.

The CEM comprises Motshekga and the MECs of the nine provincial education departments, while Hedcom is made up of the department’s director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, and nine heads of departments from the provinces.

The unions said they found out about the department’s decision on social media and that during a meeting with them on August 14, they confirmed that a formal decision had already been taken by the CEM and Hedcom.