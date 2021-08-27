South Africa

Education department's first early childhood development census starts

27 August 2021 - 14:19
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The department of basic education has commissioned the first nationwide count of all early childhood development programmes in SA. Stock photo.
The department of basic education has commissioned the first nationwide count of all early childhood development programmes in SA. Stock photo.
Image: miloszg/123rf

The nationwide count of all early childhood development (ECD) programmes in the country has started.

The ECD Census 2021 is commissioned by the basic education department and funded by The LEGO Foundation.

The census is the first project being undertaken by the department as the responsibility of ECD shifts from the social development department.

The basic education department said the data collected during the census will assist the partners to better understand the ECD landscape in SA. This information will then be used to build a data management information system for the ECD sector and provide a basic assessment of the enabling environment for quality learning through play.

Working with foundation, Unicef and various stakeholders active in the ECD space, the government is developing policies to bring play-based learning into classrooms and preschool facilities nationwide, the department said.

It said the census will help it understand how best to unlock the power of play to learn and invest in the future during the earliest stages of children’s development.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga urged all ECD centres to participate in the census.

TimesLIVE

Treasury urged to relook at R6.3bn education budget cut as KZN is short of 2,000 teachers

There is a shortage of more than 2,000 teachers in KwaZulu-Natal, placing immense pressure on an already strained portfolio, the SA Democratic ...
News
1 week ago

Covid-19 regulations: Crèches remain open under new lockdown rules

Creches and daycare centres will remain open under adjusted alert level 4.
News
1 month ago

Here's how much early childhood development workers could get in Covid-19 relief funding

The department of social development has completed 7,343 applications which will benefit 35,794 employees.
News
6 months ago

Significant progress made with ECD relief fund, says minister Lindiwe Zulu

Since the launch of the Early Childhood Development Employment Stimulus Relief Fund at the beginning of February, more than 27,000 applications from ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference