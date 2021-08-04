Plan to cut social distance to half a metre for pupils

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is in negotiations with relevant stakeholders in the sector to reduce the social distance between pupils from 1m to half a metre as primary schools battle to accommodate all pupils at full capacity.



Speaking at Monde Primary School in Katlehong on the East Rand on Tuesday, Motshekga said the department requested for the social distancing regulation to be amended so that schools can go back to teaching normally. ..