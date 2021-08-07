Minster Mthethwa: ‘SA performed much below what was expected’ in Tokyo

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has described the overall performance of Team SA at the Olympic Games in Tokyo as having been below expectations.

The SA Sport and Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) sent a squad of 185 athletes‚ the largest contingent the country has ever sent to an Olympics‚ to participate in 17 of the 33 sporting codes in Japan.

SA managed only three medals after Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed gold and silver in the 200m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke respectively, and Bianca Buitendag took silver in surfing.

“I can say it here that I think SA performed much below what was expected of us as a country,” Mthethwa said.

He said while he believed the team could have done better, his department would have a full post-mortem when all the athletes and Sascoc officials returned from Japan.