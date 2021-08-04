A basic human right cannot be poo pooed any longer, Angie

Pupils in Limpopo also deserve proper sanitation and ablution facilities

This Friday, with the hearing of the second part of the court case on the state of school toilets in Limpopo (Rosina Komape and others vs Minister of Basic Education and Others), we are reminded of the many learners in Limpopo and other provinces who are without access to a reliable water supply or safe, decent toilets in their schools. These learners are subjected to at least seven hours of schooling a day without access to clean drinking water or a usable toilet.



The tragic death of five-year-old Michael Komape, who fell into a non-functional plain pit toilet at Mahlodumela Lower Primary School – only four days into the school year in January 2014, made evident the urgent need to fix the toilets in Limpopo schools. The standard of toilets that government is supposed to provide to public schools, along with all other infrastructure, is clearly defined in the Minimum Uniform Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure (norms and standards), promulgated by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in November 2013...