Let's keep schools open
The decision not to postpone spring holidays when the department of basic education is behind with curriculum, is regrettable.
Minister Angie Motshekga told parliamentarians this week that it was not true the department had planned to cancel the October break. “What we have committed ourselves to as a department was that we are going to look for days in the remaining days to compensate for those lost. It’s not scrapping," she said...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.