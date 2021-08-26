Gauteng motorists ‘need not panic’ over driving licences

Delays in online booking system frustrate drivers

As motorists across the country frantically rush to beat the cut-off date for drivers licence renewal, Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo hinted at a possible further extension of the grace period.



Mamobolo urged motorists not to panic as the province has developed a plan to help them beyond the August 31st 31 cut off period. ..