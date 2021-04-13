Letters

License renewal system oppressive and costly

13 April 2021
The online booking system for driver licence renewals is way out of line, senseless and unnecessarily costly.

Whoever decided on this system never thought of the consequences to be faced. Is it because they don't encounter such problems, they sit in air-conditioned offices, get driven around in luxurious vehicles – all well on their side?

Imagine the scenario of someone living in Soweto and receiving an SMS after booking that a slot has opened for you as far as Vereeniging, Springs or Kempton Park – at the member of public's expense of course.

Adding to that are the exorbitant amounts for licences, including the professional driving permit. The worst part is that half of the professional drivers are semi-literate and have no access to the internet, let alone the knowledge or the process.

That's how corrupt officials step in, offering their services at an extra fee for "cool drink".

Mandla Jacob Tshabalala
Protea Glen Ext 11, Soweto

