Renewal of driver's licences may be extended by Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is contemplating extending the validity of driver's licences due to the backlog that is facing Driving Licence Testing Centres.

The government initially extended the validity of licences that expired between March 26 and August 31 in the lockdown to remain valid until January next year.

However, due to a backlog for renewals motorists whose licences expired after August 31st have been unable to renew them placing them at risk of being fined and losing out on insurance claims should they be involved in accidents.

According to the Gauteng department of transport there is a backlog of 144,896 in renewals of driver's licences. The backlog of learner driver's licences stands at 39,000 and for a professional driver's permit it is 26,372.

Mbalula told journalists in Temba, Tshwane, that there are negotiations with unions for workers at DLTCs to put in more hours to address the backlog.