Unpaid traffic fines put the brakes on renewing licences, says Outa

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has said some motorists are being unfairly prevented from renewing licences unless they pay traffic fines they don’t know about.

The organisation said the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) has flouted the law by not ensuring motorists are aware they have infringement notices for unpaid fines. Outa said it has received numerous complaints from motorists with outstanding enforcement orders that will prevent them from renewing their vehicle or driving licences.

In many cases, motorists were unaware of any outstanding infringement notices for unpaid fines.

Outa claims the enforcement orders were issued without courtesy letters having been served as required by the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act.

“Whether the RTIA’s failure to comply with its process is attributed to capacity constraints or malicious collection practices remains a mystery,” said advocate Stefanie Fick, Outa’s head of legal. “Nevertheless, this cannot continue at the expense of motorists.”

Fick said there is a process to be followed once a motorist gets issued with a fine for a traffic offence.