Mbalula hints at further grace period but traffic police unmoved

No mercy for drivers with expired licences

Motorists driving with licences that expired after August 31 should expect no mercy from law enforcement until a formal decision is made on the extension of their grace period due to a huge backlog in licence renewals across the country.



Yesterday, transport minister Fikile Mbalula hinted that he would consider extending the validity of expired driver's licences beyond the initial period gazetted during the lockdown to cover motorists who have been struggling to find booking spots at the driving licensing testing centres (DLTCs)...