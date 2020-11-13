Mbalula hints at further grace period but traffic police unmoved
No mercy for drivers with expired licences
Motorists driving with licences that expired after August 31 should expect no mercy from law enforcement until a formal decision is made on the extension of their grace period due to a huge backlog in licence renewals across the country.
Yesterday, transport minister Fikile Mbalula hinted that he would consider extending the validity of expired driver's licences beyond the initial period gazetted during the lockdown to cover motorists who have been struggling to find booking spots at the driving licensing testing centres (DLTCs)...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.