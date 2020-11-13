South Africa

Mbalula hints at further grace period but traffic police unmoved

No mercy for drivers with expired licences

13 November 2020 - 08:51

Motorists driving with licences that expired after August 31 should expect no mercy from law enforcement until a formal decision is made on the extension of their grace period due to a huge backlog in licence renewals across the country.

Yesterday, transport minister Fikile Mbalula hinted that he would consider extending the validity of expired driver's licences beyond the initial period gazetted during the lockdown to cover motorists who have been struggling to find booking spots at the driving licensing testing centres (DLTCs)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
Ace Magashule and the asbestos ‘gang’: Arrests and warrant explained
X