Full shelters, angry dads stuck at home — the hidden side of the GBV pandemic

“I am so glad that gender-based violence was not actually SA’s second pandemic because if it was — if we actually saw the numbers that were anticipated — we would have seen a complete crumbling and collapse of the entire health system.”

This is the view of researcher Lisa Vetten, who on Wednesday released the findings of new research into the experiences of domestic violence sufferers and care providers during lockdown.

But while the research found that there was only a modest increase in reported cases, rather than the huge increases reported to be SA’s “shadow pandemic”, there were huge limitations in available information and an actual surge in cases was “seen on the ground”.

While details and nuances of available information are not known, Vetten has found that other factors have influenced the numbers and may be masking what actually took place in homes.