Anti-queer violence is an under-reported pandemic in SA
Gender-based violence and hate crimes against minorities continue to be the order of the day. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the year 2020 began with the gruesome murder of Durban-based LGBTQi activist, Lindokuhle Cele, who was stabbed multiple times by a 30-year-old male who has since been arrested and charged with Cele’s killing. In June of the same year, celebrated activist and choreographer Kirvan Fortuin was also stabbed to death by a 14-year-old girl over an argument.
Many similar incidents go unreported. Greytown-born LGBTQI activist and DJ, Cylvia Dladla, knows just how dangerous the streets of Johannesburg and other neighborhoods can be for gay and lesbian people like herself...
