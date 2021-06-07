KZN premier’s staffer stabbed to death outside her home

The body of a 39-year-old woman who was employed at the office of the KwaZulu-Natal premier was found outside her home on Sunday morning.

On Monday premier Sihle Zikalala said Hlengiwe Madlala had been stabbed to death.

“From the reports we have received, Hlengiwe’s body was discovered outside her home in the early hours on Sunday. It had multiple stab wounds and her clothes were next to her body.

“By all accounts, this is one of the most gruesome acts of gender-based violence (GBV) recently committed on a woman in the province. Whoever did this was on a mission of murderous violence and set about this act in a cold and calculating manner,” said Zikalala.

Hlengiwe Alexia “MaHadebe” Madlala was an administrator in the premier’s communication unit.