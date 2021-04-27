Amnesty International slams SA for violating citizens’ rights under lockdown

AI’s SA executive director Shenilla Mohamed said: “The use of Covid-19 as an excuse to crackdown on human rights is illustrated by police brutality and loss of livelihoods and other violations of human rights. This makes it difficult to celebrate almost three decades of freedom."

“It is now more than ever that we need the government to put the people first and ensure everyone is afforded their basic human rights.

“It is clear that in the past 27 years while there has been some progress in changing poor people’s living conditions, the major problem has been tackling service delivery and inequality. People will never experience true freedom until and unless they are able to have dignified and safe lives where their human rights are respected, protected, promoted and fulfilled.”

The report highlights a significant increase in brutality cases by security personnel enforcing the national lockdown regulations.

The authors said the use by security forces of excessive and lethal force to enforce Covid-19 regulations “was common and increased”.

“In many instances, such force led to deaths and injuries. The April 10 2020 death of Collins Khosa, after he was brutally beaten by military and police officers in Johannesburg’s Alexandra township while enforcing a national lockdown, reflects a longstanding concern about the security forces’ use of excessive force. The military ombudsman found that military officers implicated in the killing had acted improperly.”

Other deaths highlighted by the report included that of Elma Robyn Montsumi, a 39-year-old sex worker, “who died in suspicious circumstances in custody in Mowbray police station in Cape Town, four days after being arrested on April 9 2020 on suspicion of possessing drugs.

“While the Independent Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating no arrests have been made to date.”