Racial killings are a disgrace
The despicable manner in which some people were killed in Phoenix, Durban during the recent riots must never happen again.
That racially motivated murders were committed in the name of protecting the community against looting is a disgrace. Such acts of vigilantism have no place in a democratic SA...
