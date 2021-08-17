Phoenix one month later: Residents working to restore harmony and call for economic equality

Black and Indian residents in Phoenix township, north of Durban, are working together to quell violence and racial tensions that ravaged the area last month, says ANC national youth league youth task team member Sizophila Mkhize.

This as police minister Bheki Cele visited the community on Sunday to give an update on the ongoing investigations into the killings of 36 people, some of whom were residents and others from neighbouring communities.

Mkhize told TimesLIVE the youth league visited families who lost loved ones during the unrest and was confronted with a community divided along racial lines.

She said this spilt into courtrooms where the alleged perpetrators appeared in connection with the killings.

“The Indian community came with placards supporting those who were arrested and there were black people who were calling for the alleged perpetrators not to get bail. We later engaged with black and Indian leaders who are assisting police with the investigations,” said Mkhize.

She added while the violence and tensions have ceased in the area, this does not mean an end to racial discrimination.