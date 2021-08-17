South Africa

Ramaphosa to keep 10,000 soldiers on SA's streets till September 13 — at a cost of R255m

'The expenditure expected to be incurred for this extended employment is R254,914,500,' Ramaphosa said in a letter to NCOP chair Amos Masondo.

17 August 2021 - 06:29
Matthew Savides Night news editor
Soldiers patrol in an armoured vehicle through Vosloorus on the East Rand during recent civil unrest. President Cyril Ramaphosa had extended the deployment of 10,000 solders to assist police until September 13.
Soldiers patrol in an armoured vehicle through Vosloorus on the East Rand during recent civil unrest. President Cyril Ramaphosa had extended the deployment of 10,000 solders to assist police until September 13.
Image: Alon Skuy

Defence force commander-in-chief President Cyril Ramaphosa says 10,000 soldiers will remain on SA's streets until mid-September, in the wake of recent violent civil unrest.

In a letter to National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo, dated August 10, Ramaphosa states that the deployment will come at a cost of just shy of R255m.

Ramaphosa had initially deployed 25,000 soldiers from July 12 to August 12. The extended deployment — albeit at less than half the original number of boots on the ground — kicked in from August 13 and will run to September 13.

According to the president, the soldiers will work with police “in the prevention and combating of crime and preservation of law and order” across the country.

“The expenditure expected to be incurred for this extended employment is R254,914,500,” Ramaphosa wrote.

TimesLIVE

More than 40 illegal liquor outlets shut down in Gauteng, more than 1,000 arrested

Gauteng police have shut down more than 40 illegal liquor outlets in the province and arrested more than 1,000 suspects for serious crimes.
News
1 day ago

SANDF infantry vehicle topples over on Joburg freeway, but no-one is injured

No-one was injured when an army Ratel infantry vehicle fell on its side on the N1, just before Beyers Naude Drive, Johannesburg, on Thursday.
News
4 days ago

Mapisa-Nqakula a crisis recycled

Political analyst William Gumede was spot-on when telling this newspaper that the nomination of former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in
‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...