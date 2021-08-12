Mapisa-Nqakula a crisis recycled

Political analyst William Gumede was spot-on when telling this newspaper that the nomination of former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as speaker of the National Assembly was tantamount to the ANC “recycling a crisis”.



On Tuesday, the ANC’s parliamentary caucus nominated Mapisa-Nqakula to be elected as speaker, effectively swapping roles with Thandi Modise who has taken over the defence portfolio. ..