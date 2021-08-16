More than 40 illegal liquor outlets shut down in Gauteng, more than 1,000 arrested

Gauteng police have shut down more than 40 illegal liquor outlets in the province and arrested more than 1,000 suspects for serious crimes.

Police, soldiers and other law enforcement officials arrested 1,084 suspects at the weekend, police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said.

Makhubele said several unlicenced firearms were seized during the operations.

In Tshwane more than 280 suspects were arrested for crimes including selling alcohol without a valid licence, rape, possession of unlicenced firearms and blue lights, assault and other serious and violent crimes.

Makhubele said in Ekurhuleni 301 suspects were arrested. This included 12 suspected drunk drivers and several people who failed to comply with Covid-19 regulations. Some were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property and theft.