South Africa

SANDF infantry vehicle topples over on Joburg freeway, but no-one is injured

12 August 2021 - 21:57
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
An army vehicle similar to the one that rolled over patrols central Durban where looters plundered shops recently.
Image: Picture: SOWETAN/SANDILE NDLOVU

No-one was injured when a Ratel infantry vehicle fell on its side on the N1, just before Beyers Naudé Drive, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi said soldiers deployed under Operation Prosper — to help the police in Gauteng — were travelling from Maponya Mall in Soweto to the Eskom Academy in Midrand, where they are stationed.

Mgobozi said the soldiers were on their way back to their station when the Ratel they were travelling in failed to stop. The driver swerved and the vehicle toppled over on the side of the road.

“Military police and medics were dispatched. No-one was injured,” Mgobozi said.

TimesLIVE

