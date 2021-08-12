SANDF infantry vehicle topples over on Joburg freeway, but no-one is injured

No-one was injured when a Ratel infantry vehicle fell on its side on the N1, just before Beyers Naudé Drive, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi said soldiers deployed under Operation Prosper — to help the police in Gauteng — were travelling from Maponya Mall in Soweto to the Eskom Academy in Midrand, where they are stationed.