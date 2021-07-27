Police confiscate looted groceries in Vosloorus
Police officers retrieved countless food items at the Nguni Hostel in Vosloorus on the East Rand which were stolen during the violent looting protests that took place two weeks ago in Gauteng.
On Tuesday morning police raided the hostel and went into residents’ houses to confiscate the goods...
