Principal, teachers held hostage and robbed at Randfontein school

Two armed men robbed several staff members of a Randfontein school on Friday, the department of education said.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said two armed men gained access to AB Phokompe High School on the West Rand after pretending to have a scheduled appointment with the principal.

“The men held several teachers and the principal hostage,” Mabona said.

The staff members were robbed of cellphones, jewellery, money and five laptops.