Schools are 'sitting ducks’ for criminals, says MEC Lesufi

Department forced to appoint private security firms to permanently guard schools in the province, which was something they could not afford

“We are sitting ducks for criminals, it’s a very difficult battle, we are in the belly of criminals.”



Asked if the department was winning the battle against vandalism of schools in Gauteng, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said public schools were as vulnerable as churches and railway lines because other possible targets, such as businesses, had beefed up security with CCTV cameras, armed response and strong burglar bars, among others...