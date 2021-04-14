South Africa

Pupil arrested after suspected arson at Eastern Cape school

By TimesLIVE - 14 April 2021 - 12:27
A Matric pupil was arrested and will face charges of arson and business robbery.
A Matric pupil was arrested and will face charges of arson and business robbery.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A matric pupil is one of two suspects arrested in connection with the torching of a school at the weekend, Eastern Cape police said.

School groceries were recovered in their possession, said police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni.

The two suspects, between the ages of 20 and 30, were arrested in Ntsume on Tuesday after a fire at a junior school in the area on Sunday.

Both suspects were detained and will face charges of arson and business robbery.

They are expected to appear before the Tsomo magistrate’s court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Three men linked to crimes at torched Mpumalanga lodge to appear in court

Mpumalanga police have confirmed that three suspects are expected to appear before the Kanyamazane magistrate’s court on Tuesday for arson, ...
News
2 months ago

Six die as tavern is petrol bombed in Sweetwater, Eastern Cape

Six people have died inside a tavern that went up in flames after being petrol bombed in Sweetwater outside King Williams Town, Eastern Cape police ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X