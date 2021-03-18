Motive in Georgia spa shootings uncertain, but Asian Americans fearful

However, authorities did not discount the possibility that the attacks were inspired at least in part by an anti-immigrant or anti-Asian sentiment, or some personal grievance.

“The suspect did take responsibility for the shooting,” Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department told a news conference.

“These locations, he sees them as an outlet for him, something that he shouldn't be doing,” Baker said. “It's a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.”

Long was charged on Wednesday with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault, according to officials in Atlanta and in Cherokee County, about 40 miles (64km) north of the state capital. Long was being held in Cherokee County, where he resided and where the shootings began.

Long was headed for Florida when he was apprehended, perhaps to carry out further shootings, authorities said. A 9mm firearm was found in his car.

Though officials said Long indicated he may have patronised the establishments where Tuesday's violence occurred, they could not immediately confirm whether he had actually been a customer of those businesses.

And it was not clear whether the suspect may have visited spas for sex.

“This is still an ongoing investigation, and at this time we cannot answer any questions pertaining to the businesses, nor services that any of these locations were offering during or before this incident took place,” Officer C.J. Johnson of the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.