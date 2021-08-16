FAIS ombuds ready to mediate

The ombudsman’s office of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) is a critical body that can settle long-term insurance disputes.

According to the FAIS website, before submitting a complaint to the Ombuds office, the complainant must try to resolve the complaint with the responding party. FAIS recommends that this must done in writing and keep proof that you had done so.

“The FAIS Ombud has a monetary jurisdictional limit of R800,000. This means we are not allowed to entertain a case where the amount claimed is more than R800,000 unless two events take place. You as the complainant abandon the amount in excess of R800,000 to bring your claim within the jurisdictional limits of the FAIS Ombud. The person against whom the complaint is lodged agrees that the FAIS Ombud entertains the complaint.”

The FAIS Ombud, however, will not investigate a complaint where, before the date of receipt of the complaint by the FAIS Ombud, or during an investigation by the FAIS Ombud, the complainant institutes proceedings in a court regarding the subject matter of the complaint.

Aggrieved clients can go to www.faisombud.co.za to download the complaint form or call 012 762 5000 for more information.