Insurers still pay out claims in most instances

Headlines like those about insurers that have refused to pay claims can easily lead you to distrust these financial institutions.

Insurers who are not paying out small businesses who were insured for interruptions to their businesses – particularly those in the restaurant and tourism sectors - are giving the industry a bad name.

The first court case over a denied business interruption claim has gone in favour of a restaurant and now the financial services regulator has warned insurers not to use the national lockdown as a reason for not paying claims where the claims conditions are met.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority is rightly concerned that we, as consumers, have expectations that a policy will pay out under certain circumstances, only to find out when we claim that it does not.

In its view, this is not treating customers fairly.

The regulator may yet have some work to do getting insurers to behave as they should, but in the meantime do not take this negative publicity as a reason not to insure your life or your possessions. Unless you have enough savings to cover your losses, not at least attempting to take out sufficient cover means you are taking your chances on a financially devastating event for you or your family.

Most people who hold policies do get paid out when they need to claim.