Grieving family fumes over downgraded funeral policy
B3 Funeral Services’s tag of “service beyond ubuntu” has a left a grieving family in the lurch after they discovered that their insurance policy had been downgraded from R100,000 to R30,000 apparently without their knowledge.
Thomas Mooka, 50, of Mokopane, Limpopo, was shocked on Aug. 4 when he submitted a claim for his late grandfather-in-law Matsobane Matlou,89, who had died three days earlier...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.