Grieving family fumes over downgraded funeral policy

B3 Funeral Services’s tag of “service beyond ubuntu” has a left a grieving family in the lurch after they discovered that their insurance policy had been downgraded from R100,000 to R30,000 apparently without their knowledge.



Thomas Mooka, 50, of Mokopane, Limpopo, was shocked on Aug. 4 when he submitted a claim for his late grandfather-in-law Matsobane Matlou,89, who had died three days earlier...