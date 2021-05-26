Limpopo teacher accused of rape resigns
A 50-year-old high school teacher who is accused of raping a 17-year-old pupil has resigned.
Limpopo department of education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said a report by its human resources department said the male teacher at Mbilwi Secondary School accused of rape had tendered his resignation...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.