Rape victim gives up on finding justice

Teen just wants peace but implicated teachers not off the hook

An 18-year-old woman who was a victim of sexual assault, after two Soweto teachers allegedly took turns violating her when she was younger, says she no longer wants to pursue the matter as it has brought her trauma and anxiety.



The teen, who cannot be named as she is a victim of a sexual offence, told Sowetan yesterday that she and her family had made peace with what happened and that she was content with carrying on with her life. ..