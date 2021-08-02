South Africa

Four killed, several injured in crash on N17 near Ermelo

By Iavan Pijoos - 02 August 2021 - 09:17
When paramedics arrived at the scene they found two vehicles that had sustained extensive damage.
Image: ER24

Four people died and three others were injured when two cars collided on the N17 between Bethal and Ermelo on Sunday night, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived at the scene at around 7.30pm they found two vehicles that had sustained extensive damage.

Meiring said four people were declared dead on the scene, two patients sustained moderate injuries and another sustained serious injuries.

The injured patients were transported to hospital.

