Man critical after being ejected from car that flipped on Durban highway

A Durban man is in a critical condition after he was ejected from his car that somersaulted several times on a busy highway on Wednesday.

Advanced Life Support Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident occurred at about 11am on the M41 highway that leads to the M4, north of the city.

Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to “find total carnage”.

“A single vehicle had lost control and overturned multiple times, ejecting its driver before coming to rest on its wheels,” he said.

“A male, believed to be in his 20s, sustained critical injuries and was stabilised by advanced life support paramedics before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

“At this stage the events leading up to the accident are unknown. However, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating.”

TimesLIVE