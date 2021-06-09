South Africa

Man critical after being ejected from car that flipped on Durban highway

09 June 2021 - 12:36
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A young man was seriously injured after being ejected from his car, which rolled multiple times on a busy Durban highway.
A young man was seriously injured after being ejected from his car, which rolled multiple times on a busy Durban highway.
Image: Advanced Life Support Paramedics

A Durban man is in a critical condition after he was ejected from his car that somersaulted several times on a busy highway on Wednesday.

Advanced Life Support Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident occurred at about 11am on the M41 highway that leads to the M4, north of the city.

Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to “find total carnage”.

“A single vehicle had lost control and overturned multiple times, ejecting its driver before coming to rest on its wheels,” he said.

“A male, believed to be in his 20s, sustained critical injuries and was stabilised by advanced life support paramedics before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

“At this stage the events leading up to the accident are unknown. However, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating.”

TimesLIVE

KZN man nabbed with 'stolen' car at funeral of gang member killed in shoot-out with police

A KwaZulu-Natal man attending the funeral of a slain gang member was arrested by the police on Sunday for allegedly being in possession of a stolen ...
News
2 days ago

Two children and adult die in crash between bus and car on R511

Three people, including two children, were killed when a bus crashed into the side of a light motor vehicle on the R511 in Centurion, paramedics said ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...