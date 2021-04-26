South Africa

‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café

26 April 2021 - 11:26
A 33-year-old man who went on the rampage on Friday night at News Café in Rosebank will appear in court this morning.
Image: Twitter: @ItsLithaAfter9

A 33-year-old Johannesburg man who wanted to crash his vehicle into News Café in Rosebank on Friday will appear in court on Monday.

According to the Rosebank Management District, the man allegedly tried to drive his car into the restaurant after being denied entry by the bouncers. He reportedly arrived there to see his ex-girlfriend who did not want to see him.

Several cars parked in the road outside the venue were damaged. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the man was arrested on Friday and will make his first court appearance on Monday morning at Hillbrow magistrate’s court.

Masondo said the man was charged with reckless and negligent driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

News Café tweeted on Friday: “This evening, News Café Rosebank was the scene of an unfortunate event. A non-customer randomly walked into our store and proceeded to insult, antagonise and intimidate our patrons.

“Security immediately removed the individual who later returned, in a fit of rage, and attempted to drive his vehicle into the store, damaging property such as vehicles, furniture and the building facade. He has subsequently been arrested by the Rosebank police and thankfully no-one was injured.

“Thank you to our quick-thinking team who immobilised the threat. Also everyone who helped, from the security to the police and our new neighbours Proud Mary.”

On Friday, some patrons at the restaurant took to social media to share the experience.

On Twitter, @ItsLithaAfter9 shared that she was happy to be alive after almost being driven over by the man.

Another user on Twitter, @BossMatriach, detailed how patrons tried to run for safety. 

TimesLIVE

