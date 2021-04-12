Two die in multi-vehicle crash on N3.

Two people died last night after a collision between two trucks, a bakkie and a light motor vehicle on the N3 in Heidelberg.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene to find a truck blocking one side of the highway.

“A wrecked light motor vehicle was found on the side of the road while the two other vehicles were found a short distance away. Medics quickly assessed the patients and found that a woman in the car and a man in the bakkie had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead,” said Meiring.

He said one truck driver was treated for minor injuries.

“The man was treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further care. The driver of the second truck was not found on the scene. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” said Meiring.