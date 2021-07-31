Judges biased, Magashule says in bid to approach appeal court over suspension

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has accused the Johannesburg high court of “actual and/or perceived bias” in its judgment that dismissed his application to set aside his suspension from the party.

In his application for leave to appeal, filed on Friday, Magashule said the judgment was “littered with countless examples” that indicated this.

To him, these indications pointed to “a desire to produce or justify a predetermined outcome” against him, he said.

Magashule was applying to the same court for leave to appeal against its judgment of July 9.