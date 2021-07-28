Ace Magashule takes NPA to court to demand affidavit in asbestos case

Magashule does not believe Cholota has turned witness and wants the court to compel the NPA to hand over an affidavit she made.

In his court papers, Magashule said he does not understand how the state is using Cholota’s affidavit to pursue charges against him as the affidavit she had sent to the state capture inquiry does not implicate him in any wrongdoing.

He wants the state to produce the affidavit it is using to pursue him as it would have to be different to the one she gave to the inquiry.

If she changed her initial affidavit, Cholota stands a chance of being charged with perjury as it was given under oath.

In his founding affidavit, Magashule said to get to the bottom of this, his lawyers wrote to the NPA asking it to disclose his full indictment to find out what evidence Cholota had provided in her affidavit.

Instead the NPA sent Magashule 10,000 pages which did not contain the full indictment and, most importantly, a signed copy of Cholota’s affidavit. He said this shows the NPA was not willing to disclose the full charges he faces.

“[In the documents sent] there is an unsigned [draft] affidavit compiled some time in 2019 by Lambrechts [state capture investigator Ettienne Lambrechts] for Cholota to depose to. It has not been signed, dated nor commissioned. I thus have grave reservations of whether in truth and in fact she is a state witness,” Magashule said.

He said he has been advised to dispute that Cholota can be referred as a state witness.

“I have been further advised to respectfully submit she is a defence witness and cannot be compelled by the respondent to be a state witness,” Magashule said.

He said to prepare for his trial, which is set for August, he would need access to a signed affidavit deposed by Cholota on which the state relies to call her its witness.

TimesLIVE has also seen an email sent by state attorney Johannes de Nysschen in which he denied they were hiding crucial information relating to the case.

“The prosecution has nothing to hide and is definitely not part of a conspiracy of any kind against anyone,” De Nysschen said in the email.

TimesLIVE