Limpopo ANC divided over step-aside rule
ANC Limpopo provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane has warned that the party’s step-aside rule could lose legitimacy
ANC Limpopo provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane has warned that the party’s step-aside rule could lose legitimacy if criminally charged treasurer Danny Msiza is allowed to defy the resolution in the province where he refuses to leave his post.
Msiza is accused of being among individuals in the party who allegedly helped facilitate the transfer of funds from Limpopo municipalities into now defunct VBS Mutual Bank bank and its subsequent looting of about R2.3bn...
