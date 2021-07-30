South Africa

Military driver due in dock after SANDF truck stolen in Centurion

By Shonisani Tshikalange - 30 July 2021 - 15:17
The soldier allegedly stole State property.
Image: Dmitry Kalinovsky/123rf.com

A SA National Defence Force (SANDF) driver is expected to appear on Friday before a military judge facing an internal charge of negligent loss of state property.

This follows the theft of a military truck in broad daylight in Centurion‚ Gauteng‚ on Wednesday.

SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi confirmed that the military delivery truck‚ used to ferry various types of goods‚ was stolen by unknown suspects outside a shopping complex in Valhalla‚ Pretoria.

Mgobozi said the truck was empty at the time of the incident.

“A case of theft was registered with the Military Police (MP) station in Valhalla. The military driver was arrested‚ charged and remanded at the military detention barracks (DB) in Valhalla until his appearance in a court of a military judge on Friday‚” he said.

“Members of the public who might have information that may assist or lead to the speedy apprehension of the culprits and the recovery of the stolen truck are requested to come forward anonymously and assist the MP officials with their investigations.”

 -TimesLIVE

