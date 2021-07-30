A SA National Defence Force (SANDF) driver is expected to appear on Friday before a military judge facing an internal charge of negligent loss of state property.

This follows the theft of a military truck in broad daylight in Centurion‚ Gauteng‚ on Wednesday.

SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Mafi Mgobozi confirmed that the military delivery truck‚ used to ferry various types of goods‚ was stolen by unknown suspects outside a shopping complex in Valhalla‚ Pretoria.

Mgobozi said the truck was empty at the time of the incident.