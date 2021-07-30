Special Tribunal dismisses application in school decontamination case

The Special Tribunal on Friday dismissed an application by seven contractors who had been awarded contracts to sanitise, deep clean and decontaminate schools that were exposed to the coronavirus in Gauteng.

Chachulani Group Investment Holdings and six others are part of the 280 contractors which had performed in terms of the contract and most of them were paid a cumulative sum of about R431m.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) obtained an interim order from the Special Tribunal — without notice to the seven contractors — on June 1, which interdicted them from accessing the payments made in various bank accounts belonging to them.

It obtained the order after the SIU allegedly found material irregularities in the awarding of the contracts.

The SIU obtained the interim order before instituting a review application on June 17 seeking to review and set aside the contracts.