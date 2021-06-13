South Africa

High-profile military ceremony for SA soldier killed in DRC

By TimesLIVE - 13 June 2021 - 11:45
Corporal Simanga Arthur Khuselo died in a “friendly fire incident” during a military operation in the DRC. Stock photo.
Image: Dmitry Kalinovsky/123rf.com

Senior leadership from the department of defence and the SA National Defence Force will on Monday host a military ceremonial handover of the body of Corporal Simanga Arthur Khuselo, 34, to his family.

The SANDF said he was “a compatriot who perished in the line of duty while advancing continental peace efforts in service of the people of SA and the region.”

Khuselo died in a “friendly fire incident” during a military operation in the eastern outskirts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on June 3.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

The ceremony will be held at Air Force Base Waterkloof.

Funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as the family has finalised the details.

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, deputy minister Thabang Makwetla, secretary for defence Sonto Kudjoe, and SANDF chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya extended their heartfelt condolences to Khuselo's family, colleagues and friends.

