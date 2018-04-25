MelaninMagic: The CEO of the Sports Science Institute is a black woman!

Modern day "Gladiator in a White Coat", Dr. Phathokuhle Zondi is ushering in a fresh new era of change at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa (SSISA). As the CEO, she will be following in the footsteps of former Springbok captain and rugby legend Morne du Plessis who was at the helm for over two decades.

Who is Phathokuhle?

I was born and bred eThekwini. I come from a close-knit family and grew up in a home filled with love, passion, and prayer. From a young age, I had a love for sports and participated in any event I could squeeze in; from netball, running, soft ball to synchronised swimming.

So how did you turn that love for sport into an illustrious career?

In high school, I began to take an interest in human biology and decided I wanted to study medicine. A radio interview featuring (scientist) Prof Tim Noakes enlightened me about Sports Medicine and I knew as soon as I heard him speak that that was the career path I wanted to follow.

What are some of the challenges you have faced throughout you career and how did you overcome them?

We all need to overcome a number of internal and external challenges as we progress in life. In terms of external barriers, these will always crop up---especially in our socio-political climate and with our country’s history. One sure way to overcome prejudice is through excellence. Be excellent at what you do and make 200% sure you deliver.