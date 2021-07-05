Sly Zuma has used up all his tricks

Jacob Zuma is no fool. He is very sly, opportunistic and downright naughty. He knows what he’s doing and wants to lap up every opportunity to stay out of jail.

Contrary to his earlier statement, Zuma is afraid of jail. He has been avoiding it for 15 years until he pushed his luck too far with Deputy Chief Justice Zondo. He got too arrogant. Using equally arrogant lawyers, he felt at ease not knowing that the world was watching his every move.

He liked playing victim while acting like a real mafia that he is. Stealing from the poor was his favourite past-time and he attracted all kinds of praise-singers who benefited from his looting spree. He lived large and in Guptas, embraced the worst of the underworld.

By the time he woke up, Justice Zondo was on his doorstep with an uncompromisingly stern face. Zuma tried to charm his way out, dropping non-existing friendships and relationships. Unfortunately, Zondo is no slouch. He initially played along until Zuma dropped his guards and refused to play ball.

Zuma failed a simple test. Zondo told him that many people are implicating him on state funds looting and that he must come explain himself. Simple.

Knowing that he's guilty as alleged, Zuma started mobilising all sorts of nefarious characters. They sung, danced and promised to die for him.

His utterances have now caught up with him.

Zuma must go and do his time and forget about his false support and friends.

He must forget about the “soldiers” wearing cheap Chinese military fatigues. The Tactical Response Team will simply swat them without much effort.

You have made your bed, please lie on it. As Ace Magashule used to say, “it may only be five months”.

The ball is in your court, sir .

Pio Mashaba, email