ANC entitled to protect its image by suspending criminally charged Ace Magashule – Trengove

The ANC's legal counsel has argued before the full bench of the Johannesburg high court that the governing party had a right to protect its image in the eyes of the public from its criminally implicated members, including suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.



This comes as Magashule is waging a legal battle against the party and President Cyril Ramaphosa in a bid to have his suspension overturned...