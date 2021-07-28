Granny smiling all the way to bank with grant back pay

An 83-year-old Limpopo granny is smiling all the way to the bank after she won a case to have the department of home affairs rectify her status as a living person and South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to back pay her old age grant.



After years of suffering the humiliation of not being able to vote and draw her pensioners' grant, Johanna Adams of Chebeng Village in Moletjie has mixed feelings about the high court in Pretoria's ruling...